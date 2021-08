Smoke from western wildfires will linger through the middle of the week. A dry cold front will slide across Northern & Central Utah today, bringing cooler temperatures. High pressure will build over the area this week with warmer temperatures expected.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 102.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.