Still stormy; More wind & snow expected

Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 13, 2024
A storm will bring more heavy snow, mainly to the southern mtns on Thursday & Friday. Strong canyon/downslope winds are expected along the Wasatch front and into Cache Valley on Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow, mainly in the morning. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy & colder.  Lows:  Near 30.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Near 60.
Wednesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Near canyons, north winds 15-25 mph.  Gusts between 45 mph to 75 mph possible after midnight.

    




    
    
    
