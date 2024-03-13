Still stormy; More wind & snow expected

A storm will bring more heavy snow, mainly to the southern mtns on Thursday & Friday. Strong canyon/downslope winds are expected along the Wasatch front and into Cache Valley on Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow, mainly in the morning. Highs: Low 40s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Near canyons, north winds 15-25 mph. Gusts between 45 mph to 75 mph possible after midnight.