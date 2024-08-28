Watch Now
Still sunny, but slightly cooler today

A weak cold front will cross the north this afternoon. It'll only drop a few degrees, but gusty winds will lead to high fire danger in SW Wyoming. Patchy smoke drifts across the north on Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Upper 50s.
Thursday:  Sunny & slightly cooler with patchy smoke.  Highs:  Low 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.   Highs:  Near 100.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 70.
Thursday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 100.
