Still sunny, but slightly cooler today

A weak cold front will cross the north this afternoon. It'll only drop a few degrees, but gusty winds will lead to high fire danger in SW Wyoming. Patchy smoke drifts across the north on Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.
Thursday: Sunny & slightly cooler with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.
