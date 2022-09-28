Still warm; Showers & thunderstorms developing

Moisture will increase and spread north, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms, mainly in the afternoon & evening. Some storms could bring strong gusty winds. Highs: Near 90.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.