Still warm; Showers & thunderstorms developing

Posted at 5:43 AM, Sep 28, 2022
Moisture will increase and spread north, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms, mainly in the afternoon & evening. Some storms could bring strong gusty winds. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

