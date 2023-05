One more day before wet weather settles back in!

A storm moving across the Desert SW will bring an increasing chance of showers & thunderstorms during the second half of the week & into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.