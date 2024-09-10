Watch Now
Still warm & stormy; Fall-like later this week

T-storms are possible again today, but with dry air moving in from the west, they're most likely east of I-15. Windy on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that brings a taste of fall by Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night:  Becoming mostly cloudy with patchy smoke possible after midnight.  Lows:  Upper 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Sunny & still hot.  Highs:  Near 101.
Tuesday Night:  Increasing clouds with patchy smoke possible.  Lows:  Near 70.
