Still windy in the south; Warming up this week!

Spring officially began yesterday, but it looked more like winter!

A northerly flow will keep it cool today with gusty canyon winds continuing across Southern Utah. Most winds will decrease by late afternoon, but could linger across SE Utah through this evening.

High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm free this week and bring a steady warming trend. By the end of the week, it'll feel like spring is in full swing!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming sunny & breezy. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 40s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny & windy. NE winds 30-40 mph near the canyons, gusts near 65-70 mph possible. Winds decrease by late afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with decreasing winds. Lows: Near 40.