Storm approaching

It's warm and windy for Saturday with an approaching cold front. This next storm will bring rain into the valleys with a possible thunderstorm with snow falling for the mountains.

Cooler temps expected for Sunday with some rain showers lingering through Monday. Mild conditions expected by mid week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 80s.

Saturday Night: Rain and thunderstorms. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Scattered rain and cooler. Upper 60s.

St. George

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 80.

Saturday Night: Scattered rain and t-storms. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Early morning rain and then clearing. Highs: Low 70s.