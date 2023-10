If you're tired of the rain, you're in luck! The latest storm is moving out. High pressure building in behind it will bring a warming and drying trend for the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming sunny after early morning showers. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs around 80.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 50s.