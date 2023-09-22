Storm moving out; Sunny & warmer weekend!

The last day of summer doesn't feel like it! Showers & t-storms across Northern Utah will decrease as the storm pulls away today. It's going to be cool day, but sunny & warmer this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & cooler with decreasing showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Clear & colder. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.