Storm tonight; Better air quality & some snow!

A storm is finally going to help us break out of the stagnant weather pattern we've been in!

The storm will move through in two pieces. The first will send a cold front across the area tonight. That should be enough to break up the inversion and clear out most of the pollution that's been building. We'll also get some modest snow late tonight & early Friday across Northern Utah with 2 inches possible in the valleys and 2-6 inches most likely in the mountains. A couple inches of snow will also be possible in Western Utah Friday.

The second part of the storm will dive in tomorrow and fuel some gusty canyon winds Friday evening through Saturday morning. These are most likely along the Northern Wasatch Front/Logan Canyon and near the canyons of Washington County.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning, with haze lingering through the day. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with snow likely after 8 pm. An inch on the valley floor overnight, with another inch possible Friday morning. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.