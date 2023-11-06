Incoming storm to drop temperatures, bringing possible rain and snow to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A cold storm pattern will roll through Utah this week, dropping temperatures and bringing rain to northern valleys with the possibility of some snow.

Monday, Utah will witness mainly high winds, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in central and southern areas of the state. Northern Utah will stay relatively quiet with gusts in the 10-20 mph range.

Enjoy the warm weather because things will take a turn through the middle of the week as a storm moves in.

The cold front will make its impact beginning Monday evening and Tuesday and you'll definitely feel it as temperatures are expected to drop between ten and 15 degrees.

Most of the precipitation will be in the form of valley rain and mountain snow after the cold front moves through.

Totals could be minimal with the National Weather Service predicting only about .1 to .5 inches of moisture.

The stormy weather conditions will continue into Wednesday with about a 25 percent chance for lake effect valley snow in the morning. The National Weather Service noted there is "much uncertainty regarding specifics" for the possibility of valley snow.

Temperatures are expected to go from 65 degrees in Salt Lake City on Monday to a high of 49 degrees on Wednesday morning. Grab a sweater and get ready to bundle up for some chilly fall weather!