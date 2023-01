The latest storm will exit the area today. High pressure will keep it dry for the second half of the week. Another series of storms will move in late this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: A 30% chance of rain & snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs: Low to Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.