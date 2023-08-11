Storms becoming more widespread today

Widespread showers & t-storms are expected in the afternoon & evening. They'll be most likely across Central & Southern Utah, but there's a slight chance they could pop up in the north as well.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.