Storms impacting travel and backcountry

SALT LAKE CITY — The big winter storm hitting Utah is creating some travel problems and causing concern about avalanches in Utah's back country.

Here is a running list of developments on this Christmas Eve.

8:35 a.m.

#RoadUpdate 👋 LCC travelers, steady stream of uphill visitors this AM. Traffic is moving but delays are possible. #TravelWise and give the @RideUTA ski bus a try today. #SR210 pic.twitter.com/oJ8MbywdVY — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 24, 2021

8 a.m.

Merry Christmas Eve! We’ve received 8“ of snow and Hidden Lake, Timberline, and Sundown lifts & lodges are open. Night skiing will be closed tonight, Dec. 24th. All tickets and season passes can be picked up at the Timberline Ticket Window ONLY! pic.twitter.com/CW3O47bCaC — Powder Mountain (@PowMow) December 24, 2021

7:18 a.m.

7:00 A.M.