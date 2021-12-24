Storms impacting travel and backcountry

SALT LAKE CITY — The big winter storm hitting Utah is creating some travel problems and causing concern about avalanches in Utah's back country.
Here is a running list of developments on this Christmas Eve.
8:35 a.m.
#RoadUpdate 👋 LCC travelers, steady stream of uphill visitors this AM. Traffic is moving but delays are possible. #TravelWise and give the @RideUTA ski bus a try today. #SR210 pic.twitter.com/oJ8MbywdVY— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 24, 2021
8 a.m.
Merry Christmas Eve! We’ve received 8“ of snow and Hidden Lake, Timberline, and Sundown lifts & lodges are open. Night skiing will be closed tonight, Dec. 24th. All tickets and season passes can be picked up at the Timberline Ticket Window ONLY! pic.twitter.com/CW3O47bCaC— Powder Mountain (@PowMow) December 24, 2021
7:18 a.m.
🚧 #RoadClosureUpdate 🚧— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 24, 2021
The #SR210 bypass road and Superior/Hellgate Mainline section of #SR210 is OPEN. @UDOTTRAFFIC @AltaCentral @AltaSkiArea @alta_of @SnowbirdAlerts https://t.co/BaQ62w3WAR
7:00 A.M.
The UAC has issued an avalanche warning on 12/24/2021 with a High avalanche danger almost statewide. Avoid all avalanche terrain - slopes approaching 30° or steeper. Visit https://t.co/xRuSiGkeC7 for details. pic.twitter.com/wuD0ReMury— UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) December 24, 2021