Storms in south; Spreading north this weekend

Moisture spreading across Utah brings showers & t-storms to the south today, then across the north this weekend. At first, dry storms will bring gusty winds with rain likely as moisture increases.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers, then a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Clearing off with decreasing showers. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

