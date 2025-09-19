Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storms in south; Spreading north this weekend

Storms in south; Spreading north this weekend- Friday, September 19
Posted
and last updated

Moisture spreading across Utah brings showers & t-storms to the south today, then across the north this weekend. At first, dry storms will bring gusty winds with rain likely as moisture increases.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers, then a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Clearing off with decreasing showers. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere