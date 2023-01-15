Storms lining up

The current storm will continue to spread rain and snow for the valleys and several more inches of snow for the mountains. This storm moves away tonight and the next one lines up for tomorrow.

The next disturbance will start in Southern Utah tomorrow morning and move north for Monday evening. The next two storms will be colder and bring valley snow.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Rain/snow. Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday Night: Snow showers. Lows: Low 30s.

Monday: Spotty rain/snow. Highs: Low 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Rain. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday Night: Rain showers. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: More rain. Highs: Upper 40s