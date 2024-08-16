Storms moving back in this weekend!

Take advantage of the sunny, warm weather today! Monsoonal moisture moves back in this weekend, bringing scattered showers & t-storms. Heavy rain will be possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & storms possible in the morning, but most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.