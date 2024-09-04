Storms moving out; Smoke moving in!

A weak cold front will move south across UT today. It's going to be mostly sunny & cooler, but patchy smoke moving in behind the front will keep it hazy. A gradual warm-up heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with areas of smoke. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 102.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke after midnight. Lows: Near 70.

