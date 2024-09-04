Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storms moving out; Smoke moving in!

Posted
and last updated

A weak cold front will move south across UT today. It's going to be mostly sunny & cooler, but patchy smoke moving in behind the front will keep it hazy. A gradual warm-up heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear with areas of smoke.  Lows:  Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 102.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear with patchy smoke after midnight.  Lows:  Near 70.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere