A weather system will cross the Desert Southwest today and bring a few rain & snow showers across the south. A stronger storm will move through late tonight and into Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny after a few morning showers. Highs: Upper 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.