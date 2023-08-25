Storms still possible; Warming up this weekend!

One more day of stormy weather! Deep moisture in place across Utah will bring a chance of more showers & thunderstorms. Heavy rain is still possible. It'll be warm & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers & t-storms. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.