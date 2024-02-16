Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storms & sunshine over the holiday weekend!

Posted at 5:35 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 07:53:12-05

A colder storm will bring valley rain & mainly mountain snow to Northern Utah today. After a sunny Saturday, more wet weather is expected Sunday. Washington's birthday is expected to be mild & dry.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain most likely from late morning into the afternoon. Highs: Mid to Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with showers decreasing in the evening. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs: Near 50.

Monday / Washington's Birthday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday / Washington's Birthday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere