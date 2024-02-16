Storms & sunshine over the holiday weekend!

A colder storm will bring valley rain & mainly mountain snow to Northern Utah today. After a sunny Saturday, more wet weather is expected Sunday. Washington's birthday is expected to be mild & dry.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain most likely from late morning into the afternoon. Highs: Mid to Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with showers decreasing in the evening. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs: Near 50.

Monday / Washington's Birthday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday / Washington's Birthday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.