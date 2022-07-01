Storms winding down; Hot holiday weekend

After some stormy weather at times this week, we're drying out just in time for the long holiday weekend.

Isolated thunderstorms are still possible today. The best chance of heavy rain is over the mountains and in SE Utah, but the main impact of most storms will likely be gusty winds.

As dry air moves in across the state this weekend, there's going to be a transition from a monsoonal weather pattern to high fire danger. Be extra careful if you're setting off fireworks!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated t-storms tapering off by late evening. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 101.

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 100.

Independence Day: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.