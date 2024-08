Keep the umbrella handy! Scattered showers & t-storms are likely again today, especially over Eastern & Northern Utah. Storms will decrease tomorrow as dry air moves back in.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms becoming most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & cooler with showers decreasing. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: lower 70s.