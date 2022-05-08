Stormy and cool Sunday expected in northern, central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — ANOTHER STORM
A stormy Sunday on tap for Northern and Central Utah as a cool front moves in. Expect to see breezy conditions and a good chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon. Snow levels will drop overnight to the benches. A few lingering showers for Monday before high pressure builds in
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Afternoon showers and breezy. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday Night: Rain/snow. Lows: Upper 30s.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs: Mid 50s.
St. George
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Low 70s.