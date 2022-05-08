Stormy and cool Sunday expected in northern, central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — ANOTHER STORM

A stormy Sunday on tap for Northern and Central Utah as a cool front moves in. Expect to see breezy conditions and a good chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon. Snow levels will drop overnight to the benches. A few lingering showers for Monday before high pressure builds in

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Afternoon showers and breezy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday Night: Rain/snow. Lows: Upper 30s.

Monday: Scattered showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Low 70s.