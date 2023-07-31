Stormy and cooler today!

Monsoonal moisture will surge across the state over the next few days, bringing widespread t-storms with heavy rain possible. We'll finally get a break from the heat!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s.



Monday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers & t-storms, some of which may produce heavy rain. Highs: Near 100.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing. Lows: Upper 70s.