Stormy and cooler today!

Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 31, 2023
Monsoonal moisture will surge across the state over the next few days, bringing widespread t-storms with heavy rain possible. We'll finally get a break from the heat!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night:  Showers & t-storms decreasing overnight.  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Low 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Partly cloudy.  50% chance of showers & t-storms, some of which may produce heavy rain.  Highs:  Near 100.
Monday Night:  Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing.  Lows:  Upper 70s.

    




    
    
    
