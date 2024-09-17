Stormy & cooler; Feels like fall!

A fall- like storm will bring cooler, wet weather today. Showers & t-storms are most likely across the north with a little snow above 9,000 ft! A weaker storm will move in later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with showers & t-storms likely. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing late in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

