Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy & cooler; Feels like fall!

Posted
and last updated

A fall- like storm will bring cooler, wet weather today. Showers & t-storms are most likely across the north with a little snow above 9,000 ft! A weaker storm will move in later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with showers & t-storms likely. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing late in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.   Lows:  Mid 50s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere