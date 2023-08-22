Watch Now
Stormy & cooler; Flood threat continues

Posted at 5:52 AM, Aug 22, 2023
Deep moisture in place will bring more scattered showers & thunderstorms today. Heavy rain could lead to flooding. Daily showers & thunderstorms will last through late in the work week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Showers & t-storms will be likely and could bring heavy rain. Highs: Near 80.

Tuesday Night: Evening t-storms will decrease, then partly cloudy overnight. Low: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Rain showers likely along with a chance of t-storms. Heavy rain is possible. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with evening t-storms decreasing overnight. Lows: Near 70.

