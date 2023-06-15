Stormy & cooler today; Dry weekend expected

Showers & thunderstorms will continue through Friday. High pressure building over the area will give us a break from the wet weather this weekend. A colder storm will impact us early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms after midnight. Low: Mid 60s.