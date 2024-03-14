Stormy day! Snow in the south, windy up north.

A late winter storm will continue to impact Utah. Strong downslope & canyon winds are expected across northern Utah today through Friday morning. More snow will fall across central & southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & very windy! NE winds increasing to 25-35 mph, 60 mph gusts near the canyons. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with winds decreasing slightly. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with areas of blowing dust. Near canyons, NE winds 15-25 mph. Gusts 55 mph to 65 mph.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight into Friday morning. Lows: Mid 40s.