Stormy day! Snow in the south, windy up north.

Posted at 6:05 AM, Mar 14, 2024
A late winter storm will continue to impact Utah. Strong downslope & canyon winds are expected across northern Utah today through Friday morning. More snow will fall across central & southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & very windy! NE winds increasing to 25-35 mph, 60 mph gusts near the canyons. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with winds decreasing slightly. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with areas of blowing dust. Near canyons, NE winds 15-25 mph. Gusts 55 mph to 65 mph.

Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight into Friday morning.  Lows:  Mid 40s.

    




    
    
    
