Stormy Friday; Valley snow possible

A storm will bring more rain & snow through Saturday. After a break on Sunday, another system will bring another round of wet weather by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Rain & snow showers could change over entirely to snow in the evening. Accumulations possible. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Rain likely in the morning, then decreasing in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.