Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy Friday; Valley snow possible

Posted at 6:05 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 08:07:49-05

A storm will bring more rain & snow through Saturday. After a break on Sunday, another system will bring another round of wet weather by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Rain & snow showers could change over entirely to snow in the evening. Accumulations possible. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Rain likely in the morning, then decreasing in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere