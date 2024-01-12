Stormy holiday weekend; Heavy snow likely

An active weather pattern will keep it stormy across Northern & Central Utah through the weekend. Heavy snow is expected at times, so get ready to do more shoveling!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 30s.

Friday Night: Cloudy & cold with snow showers. Lows: Near 20.

Saturday: Snow, likely heavy in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Heavy snow at times. Highs: Upper 30s.

Monday / MLK Day: Partly cloudy & colder with a chance of snow in the morning.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow in the evening & overnight. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Monday / MLK Day: Mostly clear. Highs: Low 50s.