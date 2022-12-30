Stormy holiday weekend; Travel could be difficult

A long duration storm will bring significant precipitation through the weekend. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains and could make holiday travel difficult.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. An inch or so possible. Highs: Low 40s.
Friday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.
Saturday: Rain. Highs: Mid 40s.
New Year's Eve: Rainy & cool. Temps: Upper 30s.
New Year's Day: Rain & snow changing to snow in the evening. Highs: Low 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Near 50.
Friday Night: Rain becoming likely. Lows: Lower 40s.
Saturday: Rain. Highs: Mid 50s.
New Year's Eve: Rainy & cool. Temps: Near 50.
New Year's Day: Rain. Highs: Near 50.