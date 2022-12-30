Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy holiday weekend; Travel could be difficult

Posted at 5:31 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 07:31:18-05

A long duration storm will bring significant precipitation through the weekend. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains and could make holiday travel difficult.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. An inch or so possible. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

New Year's Eve: Rainy & cool. Temps: Upper 30s.

New Year's Day: Rain & snow changing to snow in the evening. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Rain becoming likely. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Rain. Highs: Mid 50s.

New Year's Eve: Rainy & cool. Temps: Near 50.

New Year's Day: Rain. Highs: Near 50.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere