Stormy holiday weekend; Travel could be difficult

A long duration storm will bring significant precipitation through the weekend. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains and could make holiday travel difficult.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. An inch or so possible. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

New Year's Eve: Rainy & cool. Temps: Upper 30s.

New Year's Day: Rain & snow changing to snow in the evening. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Rain becoming likely. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Rain. Highs: Mid 50s.

New Year's Eve: Rainy & cool. Temps: Near 50.

New Year's Day: Rain. Highs: Near 50.