Stormy later today; Colder tomorrow

A storm will bring cooler, wet weather later today and tomorrow. High pressure will build back over the area and bring warmer, dry weather for the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a much better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Rain likely along with a chance of thunderstorms. A mix of rain and snow is possible after midnight. NW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.