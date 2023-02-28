Watch Now
Stormy pattern continues; Heavy snow expected

Posted at 5:39 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 07:39:17-05

After a snowy morning, there's going to a break from the stormy weather much of the day. A stronger storm will move across Utah later tonight and bring more snow through Wednesday & Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Snow tapering off in the morning. Partly cloudy & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow becoming likely after midnight. South winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows: Upper 30s.

