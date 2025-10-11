Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stormy Saturday brings more showers

A strong southwesterly flow is setting the stage for another active weather day across Utah. We're seeing fairly calm conditions across the state as we start the day, but don’t let this morning lull fool you, another round of storms is expected to fire up this afternoon as a cold front moves through.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing which areas of the state have flood alerts in place. Southern and Eastern Utah are marked for flash flood watch advisories in place until Saturday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire state under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today, meaning a few storms could pack a punch with strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. While heavy rainfall is possible statewide, the focus shifts north through the day.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the excessive rain outlook. Parts of southeast Utah, particularly around Blanding are marked for slight risk of excessive rain and scattered flash floods. Most of the state is marked for marginal risk of excessive rain and isolated flash floods.

Northern Utah can expect widespread showers and storms late this afternoon into tonight, particularly along the cold front, some storms could be severe. Southern Utah will see fewer widespread downpours and more scattered, individual showers, a change from the soaking rains of the past couple of days.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the projected rainfall. From top to bottom, left to right: Logan .97 inches, Salt Lake City .42 inches, Vernal .33 inches, Provo .82 inches, Price .05 inches, Filmore .78 inches, Moab .30 inches, Cedar City .11 in, Bryce Canyon .16 inches, Blanding .38 inches, St. George 0 inches, Kanab .39 inches.

The cold front will continue sweeping south through Utah overnight, ushering in much colder air. Snow levels will tumble quickly — down to around 6,500 feet by early Sunday morning. Our mountains won't see much in the way of accumulating snowfall...a few inches are expected with slightly higher amounts for the Upper Cottonwoods.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted path of the storm activity. The storms are expected to move northeast, with much of the activity localized in the northern part of the state, near Salt Lake City, Ogden, and Evanston, Wyoming.

By Sunday morning, rain and snow will taper off, leaving behind cooler, much drier conditions. However, the break won’t last long. Temperatures begin to warm again Monday as southwest flow strengthens ahead of another slow-moving storm system sliding down the West Coast.

Moisture will start to increase over southeast Utah Monday into Tuesday, bringing a few showers back into the mix. That system is expected to move across Utah Wednesday and Thursday, bringing another round of showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures to finish out the week.

