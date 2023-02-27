Stormy start to the week; Heavy snow in Northern Utah

A series of storm systems will bring more snow through the middle of the week. Heavy snow is expected over the mountains and in the valleys north of Salt Lake County.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain & snow showers. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 40s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers in the evening, then snow likely after midnight with about an inch on the valley floor. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Rain showers likely. Lows: Mid 30s.