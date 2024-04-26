Stormy start to the weekend!

Grab a good jacket and an umbrella! Up to an inch of rain is expected to fall in northern Utah by Saturday afternoon.

It's been raining outside the FOX 13 News studios most of Friday morning.

Rain at FOX 13

The active weather pattern will keep it cool and wet this weekend. Widespread valley rain and high elevation snow is expected.

Most areas will dry out on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rain showers likely along with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 50s.



Friday Night: Rain continues. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Slight chance of morning showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Showers & thunderstorms continue. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Slight chance of morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.