Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy start to the weekend; Cooler Temps!

Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 07:51:58-04

Monsoonal moisture moving north will bring chance of widespread showers & t-storms.

Storms most likely in Northern & Central Utah during the afternoon & evening.

Some storms could bring heavy rain.

No flash flood watches or warnings yet, but the threat increases in trouble spots like slot canyons and burn scars.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers & t-storms are possible in the morning, but will be most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Showers & t-storms. Lows: Upper 60s.

Saturday: Showers & t-storms likely, then decreasing in the evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Stormy weather lingers overnight and most of the day Saturday.

Sunday looks good...sunny and warm.

Drying out and warming up again early next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere