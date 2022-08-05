Stormy start to the weekend; Cooler Temps!

Monsoonal moisture moving north will bring chance of widespread showers & t-storms.

Storms most likely in Northern & Central Utah during the afternoon & evening.

Some storms could bring heavy rain.

No flash flood watches or warnings yet, but the threat increases in trouble spots like slot canyons and burn scars.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers & t-storms are possible in the morning, but will be most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Showers & t-storms. Lows: Upper 60s.

Saturday: Showers & t-storms likely, then decreasing in the evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Stormy weather lingers overnight and most of the day Saturday.

Sunday looks good...sunny and warm.

Drying out and warming up again early next week.