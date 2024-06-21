Stormy start to the weekend; Extreme heat by Sunday!

Moisture increasing over Eastern Utah will bring a chance of thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, & hail. Drying out this weekend with extreme heat likely by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.

