Stormy start to the weekend; Extreme heat by Sunday!

Moisture increasing over Eastern Utah will bring a chance of thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, & hail. Drying out this weekend with extreme heat likely by Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.