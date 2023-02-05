Stormy Sunday

A cold front marches from northern Utah towards the south throughout Sunday. Snow showers will produce 1-2 inches for the valleys and 2-4 inches for the benches.

Mountains will pick up anywhere from 6-12 inches making for slippery canyon travel Sunday through Monday.

This storm will break up the inversion and push the haze away.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Snow showers with afternoon winds. Highs: Upper 30s.

Sunday Night: Scattered snow. Lows: Upper 20s.

Monday. Snow showers. Highs Mid 30s.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday Night: Brief rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 50s