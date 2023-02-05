Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy Sunday

Posted at 9:08 AM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 11:08:09-05

A cold front marches from northern Utah towards the south throughout Sunday. Snow showers will produce 1-2 inches for the valleys and 2-4 inches for the benches.

Mountains will pick up anywhere from 6-12 inches making for slippery canyon travel Sunday through Monday.

This storm will break up the inversion and push the haze away.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Snow showers with afternoon winds. Highs: Upper 30s.

Sunday Night: Scattered snow. Lows: Upper 20s.

Monday. Snow showers. Highs Mid 30s.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday Night: Brief rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 50s

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere