Stormy today; Cooler temperatures!

A surge of monsoonal moisture will bring more showers & t-storms through tomorrow. It'll dry out and start to warm up again by the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms becoming likely by afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night:  Showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight.  Lows:  Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening.  Highs:  Upper 90s.
Monday Night:  Showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight.  Lows:  Upper 70s.

    




    
    
    
