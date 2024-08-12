Stormy today; Cooler temperatures!

A surge of monsoonal moisture will bring more showers & t-storms through tomorrow. It'll dry out and start to warm up again by the second half of the week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms becoming likely by afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.
Monday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.
Monday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight. Lows: Upper 70s.