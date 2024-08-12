Stormy today; Cooler temperatures!

A surge of monsoonal moisture will bring more showers & t-storms through tomorrow. It'll dry out and start to warm up again by the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms becoming likely by afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.



Monday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.



Monday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight. Lows: Upper 70s.