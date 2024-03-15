Stormy today; Luck of the Irish this weekend!

Downslope & canyon winds in prone areas along Northern Wasatch Front & Cache valley will weaken today. Valley rain & mtn. snow across Central & Southern UT into Saturday. Sunny & warmer this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny with winds gradually decreasing. NE winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon, stronger near canyons. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday / St. Patrick's Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Rain likely. Near canyons: E winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 60 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Rain. Isolated t-storms possible. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday / St. Patrick's Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.