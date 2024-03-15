Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy today; Luck of the Irish this weekend!

Posted at 6:15 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 08:15:53-04

Downslope & canyon winds in prone areas along Northern Wasatch Front & Cache valley will weaken today. Valley rain & mtn. snow across Central & Southern UT into Saturday. Sunny & warmer this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny with winds gradually decreasing. NE winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon, stronger near canyons. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday / St. Patrick's Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Rain likely. Near canyons: E winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 60 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Rain. Isolated t-storms possible. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday / St. Patrick's Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere