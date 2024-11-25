Stormy weather could impact holiday travel!

If you're hitting the road to travel before Thanksgiving, I think it's a good idea to give yourself plenty of time to get there!

Valley rain & mountain snow will begin in the south today and spread north tonight. Widespread wet weather is expected tomorrow and could be heavy at times.

A cold front will move in Tuesday night and lower snow levels near the valley floors by Wednesday. I'm happy to say it looks like it'll dry out by Thanksgiving day!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy by evening with a chance of rain & snow showers late. Rain is likely by morning. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Rain showers continue. Lows: Near 50.

