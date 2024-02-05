Watch Now
Stormy week ahead!

Posted at 5:34 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 07:59:33-05

SALT LAKE CITY

Keep the umbrellas handy! A storm will move through in two parts and bring valley rain and heavy mountain snow for the next few days. There's a chance of snow in the valleys later in the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain is possible in the morning, but will be likely by afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Rain in the evening, decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely by the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night:  Rain decreasing overnight.  Lows:  Mid 40s.

    




    
    
    
