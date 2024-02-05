Stormy week ahead!

SALT LAKE CITY

Keep the umbrellas handy! A storm will move through in two parts and bring valley rain and heavy mountain snow for the next few days. There's a chance of snow in the valleys later in the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain is possible in the morning, but will be likely by afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Rain in the evening, decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely by the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.



Monday Night: Rain decreasing overnight. Lows: Mid 40s.