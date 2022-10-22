Stormy weekend ahead

A strong cold front moving in on Saturday. Ahead of the front the state will experience strong winds from the southwest. This will make conditions dusty throughout Saturday.

The front hits Northern Utah in the early afternoon bringing heavy rain initially. Temperatures will quickly drop as the flow turns out of the northwest.

Significant snow accumulations are expected for the mountains will snow levels dropping to the valleys by Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Windy with afternoon rain. Highs: Near 64.

Saturday Night: Rain/snow. Lows: Low 30s.

Sunday: Rain/snow . Highs: Low 40s.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: Low 70s

Saturday Night: Rain. Lows: Low 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs: Upper 50s.