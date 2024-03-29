Stormy weekend ahead; Warmer next week

A stalled front in central Utah will lift back north & bring more valley rain & mountain snow, mainly this afternoon into Saturday morning. Widespread wet weather is expected this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Mid 50s.
Friday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Lower 40s.
Saturday: Rain showers. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.
Easter Sunday: Rain showers along with a slight chance of afternoon t-storms. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 50.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.
Friday Night: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Near 50.
Saturday: Rain showers likely. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 60.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: Mid 50s.