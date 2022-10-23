Watch Now
Stormy weekend continues

Meteorologist Brek Bolton tells us what to expect as cold temperatures and precipitation are expected to continue for a second day.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 00:33:51-04

After Saturday brought cold, wind, rain and snow to northern Utah, the lake-effect snow starts kicking in after midnight. This could provide a steady flow of snowfall from Kaysville to Murray and through the Cottonwood canyons. This will bring valley accumulating snow for Weber, Davis and Salt Lake counties for Sunday morning.

Heavy showers will continue across southern Utah Saturday night

Salt Lake City
Saturday Night: Rain/snow. Lows: Low 30s.
Sunday: Rain/snow . Highs: Low 40s.

St. George
Saturday Night: Rain. Lows: Low 40s.
Sunday: Rain showers. Highs: Upper 50s.

