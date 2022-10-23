Stormy weekend continues

After Saturday brought cold, wind, rain and snow to northern Utah, the lake-effect snow starts kicking in after midnight. This could provide a steady flow of snowfall from Kaysville to Murray and through the Cottonwood canyons. This will bring valley accumulating snow for Weber, Davis and Salt Lake counties for Sunday morning.

Heavy showers will continue across southern Utah Saturday night

Salt Lake City

Saturday Night: Rain/snow. Lows: Low 30s.

Sunday: Rain/snow . Highs: Low 40s.