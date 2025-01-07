Strong canyon & downslope winds expected for parts of Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, & Washington Counties through tonight. Colder temps the next few days with a chance of more snow over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. NW winds 15-25 mph. Near the canyons, NE winds 20-30 mph, possibly gusting near 50 mph. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Strong winds will continue, but decrease by morning. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & breezy. NE winds 15-25 mph. Near the canyons, NE 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Strong winds will continue through the middle of the day Wednesday.

