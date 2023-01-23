Strong canyon winds; Snow in Southern Utah

Winds will be gusty near the canyons along the Wasatch Front and in Lower Washington County. More snow is possible in Southern Utah in the morning. A northwest flow will keep it cold this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy, cold, & windy. East winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph near the canyons in the morning.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. North winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Winds decrease this evening. Highs: Mid 40s.

Monday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.